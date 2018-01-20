Neptune Beach teen dies after being struck by boulder while hiking in South Carolina

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC - Authorities in South Carolina are investigating the death of an 18-year-old from Neptune Beach.
Jacob Acker was hiking with a group at the Wildcat Branch Falls on Friday morning, according to a news release from the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
While attempting to climb beside the falls, a large boulder shifted and started to roll down the hill, the coroner's office said.
Acker was struck by the boulder before it stopped and he was pronounced dead on scene. His cause of death is listed by the coroner's office as blunt force trauma to the head.
FOX Carolina reports that Acker's family has been notified of his death.
Acker's death is still under investigation by the Greenville County Coroner's Office and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
