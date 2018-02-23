Missing teen with autism found in St. Johns County

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - UPDATE: The missing teen with autism has been found safe on the banks of the St. Johns River after an extensive search Friday afternoon, the Johns County Sheriff's Office said.
Original story: The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for a missing male who has autism.
James Heberer, 18, was last seen near Palmo Fish Camp Road, possibly in the water. Blond buzz cut hair, blue eyes, is 5 feet 10 inches and 300 pounds. The teen was last seen wearing a purple or blue shirt and floral shorts.
Heberer is non-verbal autistic and does not usually communicate well with others. Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Heberer or may have seen him is asked to contact St Johns County Sheriffs Office at 911 or 904-824-8304.
