Temperatures to drop below freezing after sunset in Jacksonville

    Roads in Jacksonville could be very icy Thursday after a hard freeze in many areas. 

    Any moisture left on the ground from Wednesday's rain will freeze overnight leading to potential icy conditions, especially in Southeast Georgia where it snowed. Ware County saw about two to three inches of snow.

    Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing shortly after sunset.

    There will be a hard freeze overnight for many locations away from the immediate coast.

    Even the beaches will see a light freeze overnight.

    Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s Thursday and another hard freeze is expected Friday morning.

    Temperatures will gradually warm through the weekend into the mid to upper 50s. 

