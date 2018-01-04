Temperatures to drop below freezing after sunset in Jacksonville

0

PHOTOS: Snow in Southeast Georgia

Roads in Jacksonville could be very icy Thursday after a hard freeze in many areas.

Any moisture left on the ground from Wednesday's rain will freeze overnight leading to potential icy conditions, especially in Southeast Georgia where it snowed. Ware County saw about two to three inches of snow.

Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing shortly after sunset.

There will be a hard freeze overnight for many locations away from the immediate coast.

Even the beaches will see a light freeze overnight.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s Thursday and another hard freeze is expected Friday morning.

Temperatures will gradually warm through the weekend into the mid to upper 50s.

Here is the hard freeze warning for tonight. A cold one! #FirstAlertWX pic.twitter.com/JFTJhI7xjS — Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) January 3, 2018

The Georgia State Patrol has confirmed ice on the Jekyll Island Causeway bridge and sustained winds and ice have downed many limbs and some power lines on Jekyll Island. — Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) January 3, 2018

Check out these kids making snow angels! ❄️ Three inches of snow has fallen in Ware County #firstalertwx pic.twitter.com/6dpglQcj5Y — ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) January 3, 2018

A #Georgia family calls this their Palmetto snowman! This is in Hoboken. More photos: https://t.co/93cpUZbzHi pic.twitter.com/DY2gyDOZnP — ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) January 3, 2018

2 hours later and snow is still coming down in Ware Co., GA. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/61KZ9JmBvl — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) January 3, 2018

