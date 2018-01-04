Temperatures to drop below freezing after sunset in Jacksonville

PHOTOS: Snow in Southeast Georgia
Roads in Jacksonville could be very icy Thursday after a hard freeze in many areas.
Any moisture left on the ground from Wednesday's rain will freeze overnight leading to potential icy conditions, especially in Southeast Georgia where it snowed. Ware County saw about two to three inches of snow.
Here is a preliminary look at today's winter weather event. Data by @nwstallahassee and @NWSJacksonville #FirstAlertWX @Actionnewsjax @wokvnews pic.twitter.com/o30sOVEWAc— Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) January 4, 2018
Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing shortly after sunset.
QUICK LINKS: 7-day forecast | Free weather app with alerts
There will be a hard freeze overnight for many locations away from the immediate coast.
Even the beaches will see a light freeze overnight.
Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s Thursday and another hard freeze is expected Friday morning.
Temperatures will gradually warm through the weekend into the mid to upper 50s.
Here is the hard freeze warning for tonight. A cold one! #FirstAlertWX pic.twitter.com/JFTJhI7xjS— Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) January 3, 2018
Found some snowmen in #Alma, #Georgia. ⛄️ ❄️ The biggest one (shown left) is about 6 feet tall! #firstalertwx @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/NXwECbHljM— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) January 3, 2018
The Georgia State Patrol has confirmed ice on the Jekyll Island Causeway bridge and sustained winds and ice have downed many limbs and some power lines on Jekyll Island.— Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) January 3, 2018
Check out these kids making snow angels! ❄️ Three inches of snow has fallen in Ware County #firstalertwx pic.twitter.com/6dpglQcj5Y— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) January 3, 2018
Another #snowman in Hoboken, #Georgia ❄️#firstalertwx @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/68tV7sCMOj— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) January 3, 2018
A #Georgia family calls this their Palmetto snowman! This is in Hoboken. More photos: https://t.co/93cpUZbzHi pic.twitter.com/DY2gyDOZnP— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) January 3, 2018
This greets you while driving into Jax on i10. #WinterIsComing #firstalertwx @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews @MikeFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/5cne7cis0H— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) January 3, 2018
Look at the snow fall in #Georgia. So pretty! #firstalertwx @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/JvRi9ay4JR— Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) January 3, 2018
Look at all the snow! ❄️ This is north of #Jacksonville in Ware County, Georgia from @ActionNewsJax viewer B. Carter. #Firstalertwx #flwx pic.twitter.com/yKgRl5cHiN— Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) January 3, 2018
2 hours later and snow is still coming down in Ware Co., GA. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/61KZ9JmBvl— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) January 3, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}