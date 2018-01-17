Thieves break into home with cinder block while St. Johns County family sleeps

0

A St. Johns County mother believes she was being watched by thieves who broke into her home as she and her children slept.

A woman, who doesn’t want to be identified, said a piece of cement block was found on her family’s dining room table when they woke up and their front door was left open.

“That’s sort of when we knew that something bad happened when we were sleeping,” the woman said.

Her gate had the hinges torn off and she thinks the thieves used the piece of cement to get inside.

“They definitely used a lot of force. Why we didn’t wake up with that I don’t know,” the woman said.

She said her child’s PlayStation 4 gaming system was taken as well as a controllers and games totaling around $700.

“They left other electronics that were there that were in plain sight. The detective thought their hands were full,” the woman said.

When officers got to her home, they found two of her kitchen knives on a chair by the pool and she said that’s not where she left them.

“That was the creepiest part to know that someone was in your home and they had a weapon on them to defend themselves,” the woman said.

Police told her that four other incidents happened inside the Sea Colony neighborhood.

And Action News Jax found police reports from the same day from inside the gated community.

“They used the same MO of using a piece a concrete to break in through the door,” the woman said.

She said since this happened they added several security features to their home and she plans on getting a gun to protect herself.

