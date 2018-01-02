0

UPDATE at 7:30 p.m.: Most of the outages have been restored after over 20,000 JEA customers lost power before the area experiences a hard freeze. According to JEA's outage map, only 14 customers are without power.

Original story:

Thousands of JEA customers are without power on the first day of the new year.

According to JEA's outage map, there are 14 active outages and 22, 238 customers without power as of 6:18 p.m.

Four of the outages are within the Woodland Acres and Arlington neighborhoods. Over 2,500 customers are also affected in the Argyle Forest and Duclay areas.

There are also outages in an area just east of the Loretta neighborhood.

JEA spokesperson Gerri Boyce said a JEA unit tripped, causing the outages. Boyce said electrical problems involving a jumper at a JEA substation caused the unit to malfunction.

JEA is still investigating why the jumper failed. The electric utility company might initiate a review on the equipment a the substation as well as the equipment at the other JEA locations, according to Boyce.

Boyce described the nature of the outages as a "unique" occurrence.

A unit tripped causing significant outages in JEA’s service territory. JEA personnel are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. JEA reminds everyone that during this and any outage please be safe. Open flames such as candles pose risks. @NewsfromJEA — Gerri Boyce (@gerriberry) January 1, 2018

Don’t have a cause for the outage yet. Everyone is back in. @NewsfromJEA — Gerri Boyce (@gerriberry) January 2, 2018

BREAKING: Thousands without power in widespread outages in Jacksonville | https://t.co/2lm8sETXWX pic.twitter.com/DmhatIy0bl — ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) January 1, 2018

