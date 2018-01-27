Three dead in house fire in Nassauville

NASSAUVILLE, Fla. - Three people were killed in an overnight house fire in Nassauville.
Firefighters responded to the home on Linda Hill Road around midnight Saturday.
Neighbors said they heard two loud explosions and saw the home engulfed in flames.“It sounded like something had blew up in a burn barrel,” Angie Wainwright Baker said.
The flames were so intense they could feel the heat from the fire a couple of properties down, she added.
#BREAKING: deputies on scene tell us that 3 people died in a house fire in Nassau Co. @ChristyANJax is on scene working to get information about how the fire started @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/WCCSsDzjmb— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) January 27, 2018
Absolutely devastating to see. This is the front of the property. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/e9x6uxWgrD— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) January 27, 2018
Authorities have not released the victims' identities, but family members confirmed two of the victims were Nick and Sherry Canale.
Action News Jax spoke with Nick earlier in the week after their next-door neighbor’s 14-month-old child drowned.
Family members beyond the police tape taking a look at what’s left of the home. Beyond sad. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/H1Uq4Sgr4p— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) January 27, 2018
The Canales were disabled due to previous strokes and depended on their caregiver who lived with them.
“They were good people,” Teddy Holton said. “It's hard to comprehend.”
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is now investigating to determine the cause of fire. A deputy on-scene said they didn't believe it was suspicious.
