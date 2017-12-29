  • Tickets sell out for Jacksonville Jaguars home playoff game

    Tickets for seating and standing room only for the Jacksonville Jaguars home playoff game sold out on Friday.

    Tickets went on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and sold out in less than 30 minutes.

    Tickets for the 3,501 seats that became available with the removal of the tarp sold out in six minutes, according the team's management.

    Then, at 10:32 a.m., the Jaguars announced that it had sold out all 1,200 standing room only tickets.

    The Jaguars are entering the playoffs for the first time in 10 years. 

     

