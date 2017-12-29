Tickets sell out for Jacksonville Jaguars home playoff game

Tickets for seating and standing room only for the Jacksonville Jaguars home playoff game sold out on Friday.
Tickets went on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and sold out in less than 30 minutes.
The @Jaguars have sold out their 3,501 seats that became available with the removal of the tarps.— Tad Dickman (@Tdickman89) December 29, 2017
Took all of six minutes.
Then, at 10:32 a.m., the Jaguars announced that it had sold out all 1,200 standing room only tickets.
...and standing room only tickets are now sold out!— z-#Sacksonville (@Jaguars) December 29, 2017
The Jaguars are entering the playoffs for the first time in 10 years.
