Til Valhalla Project: Marine honors fallen heroes with free plaques for their families

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Everyday, Marine veteran Korey Shaffer honors fallen heroes including first responders, law enforcement and military members.
Shaffer was injured while serving in Afghanistan.
After arriving back in the States, he had a tough transition.
He soon found out one of his fellow Marines had taken his own life.
“One night, I was having a real tough time dealing with Corporal Dunston’s passing and I told my wife that I wanted to make a plaque for him,” Shaffer said.
As more people he knew died, Shaffer began creating plaques and eventually he started a clothing company to make money so he could keep making these plaques for families, for free. It’s called the Til Valhalla Project.
“Everytime you lose a brother or sister in arms to whatever we say 'Til Valhalla brother or sister,' saying 'We'll see you again,'” Shaffer said.
Along with making plaques, the company also makes wristbands for families.
Shaffer quit his job and dropped out of school to focus fully on this project and do something he loved.
“To be a patriotic apparel company, that gives back in ways no other has,” Shaffer said.
Shaffer said the plaques are for families not just in our area, but across the United States, hand delivered to the families of fallen heroes.
