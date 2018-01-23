Baby drowns in bathtub in Nassau County

0

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - Our Deanna Bettineschi is at the scene and will have the very latest on CBS47 at 5.

A 14-month-old baby girl is dead after deputies say their mother put them in the bathtub and walked away.

The incident happened Tuesday at 85229 Linda Hall Road. Deputies arrived and started CPR immediately, authorities said.

Picture of the home where the 14 month old girl drowned. Deputies say mother left her in the bath and walked away pic.twitter.com/FEv3NmymFm — Deanna Bettineschi (@DeannaANjax) January 23, 2018

“Unfortunately, this tragedy was totally preventable," Nassau County Sheriff Blil Leeper said. "[It's] a sad reminder that when your child is in -- or near -- the water, you need to keep your eyes on them at all times.”

The Nassau Sheriff's Office said the 14-month-old was taken to a medical center in Fernandina Beach, where she died. A 3-year-old girl was also in the house and was handed over to a relative.

Emergency personnel tried everything they could, but the 14-month-old girl didn't make it.

BREAKING NEWS: @DeannaANjax confirmed 2 children were left alone in a tub in Nassau County. A 14-month old drowned. A 3-year-old is still alive. @ActionNewsJax updating story here: https://t.co/7IM4J8upzi pic.twitter.com/nfJQh8I4XZ — Ashley Hollander (@AshleyANjax) January 23, 2018

Deputies quickly blocked off the road to begin an investigation. Sky Action News Jax flew over the scene as deputies roped off the home with crime scene tape.



Deputies say the 911 call came in around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. The mother claimed she put the two kids in the bathtub and walked away, and when she came back, they were under water.

Authorities say any possible charges will not come until their investigation is complete.

Deputies say mobile home where the drowning happened is deplorable #anjaxbreaking — Deanna Bettineschi (@DeannaANjax) January 23, 2018

We have a call into DCF to check on the mother who left two kids alone in a bathtub in Nassau County. — Deanna Bettineschi (@DeannaANjax) January 23, 2018

Deputies still have Linda Hall Road at Lonnie Crews Road blocked off while they investigate #anjaxbreaking pic.twitter.com/FU05aUqRQC — Deanna Bettineschi (@DeannaANjax) January 23, 2018

NCSO says the 3 yr old that was also in the tub was given over to her grandmother — Deanna Bettineschi (@DeannaANjax) January 23, 2018

