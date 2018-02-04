  • Tony Boselli again passed over for Hall of Fame

    Jaguars legend Tony Boselli has again fallen short of being inducted in to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

    This is the second time Boselli reached finalist status, and he was a semifinalist one year before that. Last year, he was among the top ten, but fell short of induction.

    With Boselli’s bid falling short, the Jags continue to be without a Hall of Fame inductee. 

    Boselli was the first ever draft pick for the Jags, chosen second overall in the 1995 draft. He played tackle for the team from 1995-2001, with his career cut short by a shoulder injury. He’s a three-time All Pro selection, five-time Pro Bowler, and was selected to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1990s.

    The other 2018 Modern-Era Finalists included Isaac Bruce, Brian Dawkins, Alan Faneca, Steve Hutchinson, Joe Jacoby, Edgerrin James, Ty Law, Ray Lewis, John Lynch, Kevin Mawae, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, Brian Urlacher, and Everson Walls.

    Moss, Lewis, Urlacher, Dawkins, Owens were selected from that group. Jacksonville still has some claim in this class- Dawkins is a product of Raines High School.

    Robert Brazile and Jerry Kramer were named Senior Finalists, and were chosen for the 2018 Class. Bobby Beathard was a Contributor Finalist, and has been selected as well.

