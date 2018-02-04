Tony Boselli again passed over for Hall of Fame

Jaguars legend Tony Boselli has again fallen short of being inducted in to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Congratulations to the 2018 @ProFootballHOF Class. All great players!— Tony Boselli (@TonyBoselli) February 3, 2018
It’s official now. Tony Boselli didn’t get in this year to the Hall of Fame. He will try again next year. #Jaguars.— Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) February 3, 2018
This is the second time Boselli reached finalist status, and he was a semifinalist one year before that. Last year, he was among the top ten, but fell short of induction.
The final vote! Selectors are submitting their votes for the 5 remaining Finalists to decide who gets into the Class of 2018. #PFHOF18 pic.twitter.com/7bnPvAUabq— Pro Football HOF (@ProFootballHOF) February 3, 2018
With Boselli’s bid falling short, the Jags continue to be without a Hall of Fame inductee.
Boselli was the first ever draft pick for the Jags, chosen second overall in the 1995 draft. He played tackle for the team from 1995-2001, with his career cut short by a shoulder injury. He’s a three-time All Pro selection, five-time Pro Bowler, and was selected to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1990s.
You would want this group blocking for you! The offensive linemen that are a part of the #PFHOF18 Finalists. @afan66, @TonyBoselli, @JoeJacoby66HOG, Steve Hutchinson & @KevinMawae pic.twitter.com/BDrT8p8p4f— Pro Football HOF (@ProFootballHOF) February 2, 2018
The other 2018 Modern-Era Finalists included Isaac Bruce, Brian Dawkins, Alan Faneca, Steve Hutchinson, Joe Jacoby, Edgerrin James, Ty Law, Ray Lewis, John Lynch, Kevin Mawae, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, Brian Urlacher, and Everson Walls.
Moss, Lewis, Urlacher, Dawkins, Owens were selected from that group. Jacksonville still has some claim in this class- Dawkins is a product of Raines High School.
Robert Brazile and Jerry Kramer were named Senior Finalists, and were chosen for the 2018 Class. Bobby Beathard was a Contributor Finalist, and has been selected as well.
Disappointed with the results, but @TonyBoselli is happy for the 5 who make up the @ProFootballHOF Class of 2018. pic.twitter.com/IlIHw9cPs9— #Sacksonville (@Jaguars) February 3, 2018
