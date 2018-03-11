Tow truck hits, kills bicyclist in roadway in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida: Authorities identify victims in Ocala murder-suicide that kills woman, toddler
A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a tow truck in the Arlington area, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Sunday.
Police said the tow truck was traveling westbound about 3:15 p.m. at Atlantic Boulevard and Lee Road when the bicyclist fell into the roadway in front of the truck.
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pronounced the cyclist dead at the scene.
All westbound lanes were redirected to Lee and Monument roads.
