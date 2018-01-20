Trash piled up at dumpsters around Jacksonville apartment complex

0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Neighbors at an Arlington apartment complex are living among trash, literally.

Trash is overflowing onto the ground at nearly every dumpster site at the University Townhomes on Justina Road.

It’s gotten so bad, neighbor Siedah Randall said the garbage man just drives right by.

“How long has it been like this?” asked Action News Jax reporter Lorena Inclan.

“For a while. It’s been like this since last year since around Christmas,” Randall said.

Aside from the smell, which is unpleasant to put it nicely, there’s no more room in the dumpster so people are putting their trash outside.

Randall is one of several neighbors whose doorstep is just feet away from the mess.

We drove around and found other dumpsters in a similar condition.

“We just gotta I guess deal with it for now until other people speak up,” neighbor Natosha Bradfield said.

Bradfield and others reached out to Action News Jax asking for help. She said management isn’t helping. Action News Jax’s Lorena Inclan called the office to get its side of the story and was hung up on.

Inclan then showed up and this happened and was locked out. One employee could be seen hiding behind her computer.

“They don’t ever do nothing about what’s up here,” Bradfield said.

While we were there, we spotted a city code enforcement officer citing the property for the trash.

“It needs to be cleaned up because it’s horrible and we have to live around here at the end of the day,” Randall said.

The property is managed by American Management Group. Action News Jax has reached out to the city for the number of citations on that property; we’ll let you know what we find out.

