  • Tree branches weighed down by ice take out power for thousands of customers in Southeast Georgia

    By: Varisa Lall Dass , Action News Jax

    Updated:

    GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - There are still downed power lines causing a hazard along some roads in Glynn County.

    Georgia Power tells us they’ve restored power to thousands of neighbors since Wednesday morning, but there are thousands more who still don’t have it.

    They tell Action News Jax the culprit is often heavy tree branches, coated with ice, that take down lines when they fall. 

    We also saw icicles falling like slush from power lines every time the wind blew. 

    Within hours, we saw the power company come out to inspect outages and restore power to some homes. 

    Minnesota snowbird Sandy Scott said she was going to different businesses to stay warm. 

    “We drove around to see where there was electricity, so we’ve been here for a couple hours to stay warm, and now we’re headed to Winn-Dixie to stay warm.”

    We will have updates on power outages in Glynn County until the electricity is restored.  

