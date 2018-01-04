Tree branches weighed down by ice take out power for thousands of customers in Southeast Georgia

0

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - There are still downed power lines causing a hazard along some roads in Glynn County.

Georgia Power tells us they’ve restored power to thousands of neighbors since Wednesday morning, but there are thousands more who still don’t have it.

The Georgia power company tells me there are power outages in downtown Brunswick. The sign we just passed on our way there reads, “winter storm warning use caution.” @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/DFQc41iA4k — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) January 3, 2018

They tell Action News Jax the culprit is often heavy tree branches, coated with ice, that take down lines when they fall.

We also saw icicles falling like slush from power lines every time the wind blew.

We’re on St. Simons island where we’re hearing reports that thousands of people don’t have power. You can also see the white trees here- leaves and branches paralyzed by ice. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/lgBWQuZzTK — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) January 3, 2018

Within hours, we saw the power company come out to inspect outages and restore power to some homes.

Minnesota snowbird Sandy Scott said she was going to different businesses to stay warm.

We’re seeing huge chunks of ice falling off power lines. Kraft says sometimes large ice masses on power lines can be heavy enough to bring them down. He says more frequently, the lines fall because of branches. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/5ce6NT8lf7 — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) January 3, 2018

“We drove around to see where there was electricity, so we’ve been here for a couple hours to stay warm, and now we’re headed to Winn-Dixie to stay warm.”

We will have updates on power outages in Glynn County until the electricity is restored.

With items like Kombucha, Manchego, and macaroons, Parker’s is not your average convenience store grocery. Learn how they and other locals are coping with no power at 6pm @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/AselaxlMSL — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) January 3, 2018

A neighbor told us right before our live shot that his power came on within the last ten minutes. Two hours before we saw Georgia Power come to inspect the area. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/PKV7gLEmtV — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) January 3, 2018

