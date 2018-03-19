Two cars stolen, several burglarized in St. Augustine neighborhood

Deputies are investigating after two cars were stolen and several were broken into in a St. Augustine neighborhood.
It happened early Friday morning on Ardmore Street, not far from Pacetti Bay Middle School.
Officials with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said one of the stolen cars was recovered over 30 miles away in Jacksonville the next day.
The other car, which is described as a 2017 Grey Nissan Sentra, remains missing. The vehicle has a Yeti decal, a Ron Jon Cozumel decal and a pineapple decal on the back window.
Investigators said surveillance cameras captured a group of individuals wearing sweatshirts walking in the area and three cars leaving the neighborhood.
Harold Clem, who has lived in the neighborhood for two years, describes the community as quiet and safe.
“I’m really surprised that something did happen around here,” Clem said. “It is a nice neighborhood.”
According to the report, deputies collected DNA swabs and a partial fingerprint from one of the vehicles that was broken into.
The suspects are still at large.
