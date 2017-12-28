Uber driver arrested after Gainesville police find him driving stolen $250K Ferrari on I-75

An Uber driver from Kissimmee was arrested Thursday morning after police say he was spotted driving a stolen $250,000 Ferrari on southbound Interstate 75.
Hilburn Jay Brendon Hunkins, 26, was arrested on a charge of grand theft - property valued at $100,000 or more, according to a Gainesville Police Department report.
Just before 9 a.m., an officer spotted a black 2017 Ferrari California driving slowly next to a "very high end red Corvette," the police report said.
The officer observed that the drivers were driving slowly and communicating with each other. The officer's license plate reader indicated that the Ferrari was reported stolen. The officer later found the vehicle was reported stolen out of Palm Beach County, the report said.
Hunkins was pulled over and told the officer that the Ferrari belonged to a friend, but couldn't name the friend or give a phone number, the police report said.
The Corvette also pulled over and was stopped up the road. Hunkins started to say the name of the person driving the Corvette and then stopped. Hunkins then attempted to erase information off of his phone, the report said.
Hunkins was booked into the Alachua County Jail and was still there as of Thursday afternoon.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}