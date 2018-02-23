Unidentified body with distinctive tattoos found in Nassau County

CALLAHAN, Fla. - LOCAL NEWS | | Juvenile linked to Oakleaf High School threats arrested
Investigators are working to identify a woman's body found in a ditch, officials with the Nassau County Sheriff's Office said Friday.
The body of a white female was discovered Thursday in a ditch near Old Dixie Highway and Bethel Church Road in Callahan, Sheriff's Office officials said.
The woman is possibly between 20 to 45 years old and between 5 feet 2 inches and 5 feet 4 inches tall. She weighs about 130 to165 pounds with dark blonde to light brown hair.
Sheriff's Office officials said the woman was wearing an XLG T-shirt and multi-colored leggings.
The body had several tattoos, including a gator logo tattoo on her left foot, the name Kenneth underneath her left wrist, and a tribal chain.
The body also had a feather tattoo on her right ankle, a large butterfly on her lower-middle back area and a floral tattoo between her shoulder blades.
Anyone with information about this individual is asked to please contact Det. Wayne Herrington at 904-548-4003.
NASSAU COUNTY FLORIDA: Attempt to identify Jane Doe: See photos for info. pic.twitter.com/vwV2XAYxw8— Nassau County SO (@NCSO_FL) February 23, 2018
