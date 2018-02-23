  • Unidentified body with distinctive tattoos found in Nassau County

    Investigators are working to identify a woman's body found in a ditch, officials with the Nassau County Sheriff's Office said Friday. 

    The body of a white female was discovered Thursday in a ditch near Old Dixie Highway and Bethel Church Road in Callahan, Sheriff's Office officials said.

    The woman is possibly between 20 to 45 years old and between 5 feet 2 inches and 5 feet 4 inches tall. She weighs about 130 to165 pounds with dark blonde to light brown hair.  

    Sheriff's Office officials said the woman was wearing an XLG T-shirt and multi-colored leggings.

    The body had several tattoos, including a gator logo tattoo on her left foot, the name Kenneth underneath her left wrist, and a tribal chain. 

    The body also had a feather tattoo on her right ankle, a large butterfly on her lower-middle back area and a floral tattoo between her shoulder blades. 

    Anyone with information about this individual is asked to please contact Det. Wayne Herrington at 904-548-4003.

