U.S. Coast Guard searching for missing captain, 2 fishermen near Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast is searching for three fishermen who failed to return to Jacksonville.
The Coast Guard said the fishermen, including captain John Zimmerman, departed from Safe Harbor in Mayport January 31 in the 34-foot fishing vessel Jessi K.
.@USCG is searching for an overdue fishing vessel Jessie K near #Jacksonville. Have information that can help? Call 904-714-7558. #BreakingNews #BREAKING Read more here: https://t.co/epw5FeoZg4— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 8, 2018
Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Command Center watchstanders received notification at 4 p.m. Wednesday from the vessel's owner when the vessel failed to return home Tuesday.
A Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules search plane from Air Station Clearwater has been deployed to conduct search patterns.
Friends say this is John Zimmerman, the captain who hasn’t returned with two other fishermen. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/3ipNZ0DZUG— Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) February 8, 2018
Friends tell Action News Jax that Zimmerman was headed toward Brunswick with two new crew members.
Friends say Zimmerman left on the 31st heading towards Brunswick with two new crew members. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/jh8BHkWQhA— Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) February 8, 2018
Anyone with information that can assist in the search is asked to contact Sector Jacksonville Command Center watchstanders at 904-714-7558.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch Action News Jax for updates.
Coast Guard searching for 3 fisherman who left Safe Harbor last week and were supposed to return Tuesday. @ActionNewsJax We will follow this thru the night. Tune in to FOX30 starting at 4:30am for latest update https://t.co/yQjIhfcZ6k— John Bachman (@BachmanANjax) February 8, 2018
The @USCGSoutheast is actively searching for the 3 missing fishermen. FOLLOW @ActionNewsJax overnight & Download our mobile app for updates on the search. https://t.co/ougahhKjPX— Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) February 8, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}