Utility bills could increase 30 to 40 percent due to cold weather

0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The cold weather is doing more than causing you to reach for your sweater. It’s also causing you to reach for your wallet.

“It’s been a real, cold, real, real, cold winter,” JEA utility customer Steven Ellis said.

As the temperatures outside continue to drop, home utility costs are on the rise.

“A buddy of mine his went up from $200 to about $550, so mine didn’t go up that bad,” Ellis said.

Ellis said his JEA bill still increased by at least $100. He said he even called the electric company to find out if there was an issue and he was told his bill was correct.

“It’s maybe $50 here or there, but it’s basically been the same for years then it’s a $100 difference, it’s just wrong,” Ellis said.

A JEA spokesperson said that utility bills increase by 30 to 40 percent during periods of cold weather.

In the morning when it’s typically the coldest, if you raise your temperature more than 2 degrees, it uses auxiliary power and it is 30 percent more expensive because it’s a quick shot. But that’s not stopping people from turning their heat on.

“I’ve got small kids. I can’t have them being sick or cold. Rather have the heat go up or the kids will be in the hospital for being sick, so I chose to let the electric bill go up,” mother Tiffany Rountree said.

Utilities recommend keeping your thermostat at 68 degrees to prevent your bill from increasing drastically.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.