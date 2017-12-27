Van full of Christmas presents stolen from woman in Hogans Creek

0

Gwendolyn Golden is hoping someone will come forward with information about her stolen van.

She says she had parked the van in the parking lot outside outside the Hogans Creek Towers early Christmas Day.

But later that evening, as she was about to deliver presents to her husband, who’s in a nursing home, she noticed her van was gone.

“They think they stole a van," Golden said. "Right now, they probably know they got gifts and a pocketbook but that’s not really what they stole. They stole my independence.”

Golden says the gifts for her husband and her family were in the van.

She says she had dropped her purse a day before and thinks her key to the van fell out.

“I’m on a limited income so I can’t afford to go and get another transportation,” she said.

Golden says the van is a gold 2000 Ford Windstar that has a University of North Florida sticker on the back.

She says the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is getting with the Department of Housing and Urban Development to see if there's any surveillance video of the van being stolen.

