Video: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office helicopter makes emergency landing

    A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office helicopter made an emergency landing near a shopping center on Sunday morning.

    The helicopter landed on Sutton Park Drive near Windsor Parke Golf Club after losing power, according to an officer on scene.

    The road was blocked as the helicopter was loaded onto a trailer.

    No one was hurt, the officer on scene said.

