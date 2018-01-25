0 Snapchat video of Brunswick student snorting powder in class leads to disciplinary action

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A Glynn Academy student is facing disciplinary action after a viral video appears to show that student snorting white powder through a straw during science class.

“It kind of terrified me because I was like, 'Are they actually doing that in class?'” said Glynn Academy senior Ashlee Savage.

Glynn County Schools Superintendent Virgil Cole said the white powder was actually baking soda or salt being used in a science experiment.

“Wasn’t very smart. And obviously, I’m disappointed in that child’s behavior as well as the students who would videotape that and think that would be the way to go,” Cole said.

Superintendent tells me the powder was just baking soda, but that student now faces disciplinary action. We caught up about the REAL drug issues on campus. Tough questions at 5:30 on CBS47 @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/RzFPs6eTHk — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) January 25, 2018

Cole said he hopes the video is an opportunity to talk about the very real issue of drugs on campus.

Action News Jax reported in March 2016 that an undercover officer posed as a student at Glynn Academy for six months in a drug bust that led to eight arrests.

“I think [at] every school, unfortunately, in our society, that’s a big issue,” said Cole.

Cole said the biggest drug problem among Glynn Academy students is vaping.

Savage said she frequently sees students vaping on her school bus.

“It kind of terrified me because I was like, are they actually doing that in class?” one student said to me, after seeing this video. The video was supposed to be a joke, but Glynn County parents & superintendent are NOT laughing. Coming up at 5:30 on CBS47 @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/RzFPs6eTHk — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) January 25, 2018

But Savage wanted to set the record straight about the viral video.

“I want them to know it’s fake. I want them to know it’s just us being silly, but it’s not right what we did,” Savage said.

Glynn Academy PTSA posted this statement on Facebook on Thursday afternoon:

“Parents, as you may be aware from social media as well as radio broadcasts, there has been some information shared many find disturbing regarding our school. The inference of drug use in our classes, the suggestion of rampant "vaping", etc. is a real concern. If you become aware of or have any concerns regarding our schools or students, please contact administration immediately. You can do this both directly and indirectly and even anonymously if that is your preference. You or your child would not be revealed as the source of any details implicating another student. I assure you these issues are a top priority in all Glynn County Schools and are being addressed on a daily basis. We as parents should be a resource to assist by providing valid concerns and information when we become aware of it and doing so through the proper channels. Social media is a wonderful resource but must also be used judiciously. The presentation of inaccurate information can cause more of an issue when it is presented to the masses. If at any time you are not comfortable speaking to the school, our PTSA Board can be a resource. Our job is then to go directly to the school administration with the information and let them handle. Thank you for being concerned as we all should be but let's work in the right direction to address the issues.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.