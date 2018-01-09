Violent weekend for Jacksonville after four men killed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The city of Jacksonville experienced a deadly weekend after four people were killed in Duval County.
Willie Dornes, 65, was on his way home Saturday afternoon when he was shot and killed in the middle of the day near a Shell gas station at the N. Edgewood and Lowell avenues.
Dornes' sister, Alberta Bordeaux, said the family is in disbelief that a quick trip to the store turned deadly.
"Angry, that’s the only way I can put it. Just hoping they catch the ones who did it," Bordeaux said.
Dornes was one of four people shot in Jacksonville this weekend, along with Thomas Gordon who was killed on 8th Street and Larry Odell Williams who was killed on Myrtle Avenue. Mitch McCoy Jr. was killed in his father's driveway on Orton Street.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}