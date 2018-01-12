Want to go to Pittsburgh for the Jags game but don't want to spend too much? Here's what you can do

0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Local Jacksonville Jaguars fans are organizing a cheap option for people to get to Heinz Field.

All fans have to do is pay $180 and be ready to sleep on a bus.

Lifelong fan David Mendenhall is helping get the word out to those who want to go to the game.

“I see everybody cheering the whole night talking about their best and favorite times of the season,” Mendenhall said.

Met some die hard #jaguars fans today. The trip they’re planning to Pittsburgh and how you can join them but hurry buses are filling up fast. We’re live at noon with the details @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Is18438RTi — Lorena Inclán (@LorenaANjax) January 11, 2018

Mendenhall said so far, they’ve filled one bus and are working on filling up two more.

“We’re going to drive straight through the night; we’re going to be able to sleep on the bus, that way we don’t have to worry about a hotel room. We’re going to arrive around 8 to 9 o’clock the next morning,” Mendenhall said.

The buses will depart from EverBank Field at 8 p.m. sharp Saturday and seats are filling up fast.

Jags fan Derek Odom met up with Mendenhall this morning to pay for his seat and for his brother’s seat.

For those interested in the bus ride to Pittsburgh we mentioned at noon, go to “Forever Jaguars” on Facebook and click on events. Here’s a screen shot of it @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/4PiWnMxFYL — Lorena Inclán (@LorenaANjax) January 11, 2018

“I’ve had season tickets the whole time and this will be my first time going to an away game, and a playoff game at that,” Odom said.

For many, the opportunity was way too good to pass up.

“The only thing you need to do is buy your ticket and then have your money for food,” Mendenhall said.

Mendenhall hopes to get a total of 200 fans to the game.

One thing is for sure, there will be no shortage of excitement on the nearly 13-hour road trip.

“We’re going to have an amazing time. We’re going to come home with the win,” Mendenhall said.

If you’d like a seat on one of buses, call David Mendenhall at 904-802-1471.

You can also search for “Forever Jaguars” on Facebook and click on "events."

They’re pumped and ready to watch the #Jaguars take on the #Steelers in Pittsburgh. How you can go watch the game in PA and not spend that much money. That’s next at 5 @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/AKtdBaP1K0 — Lorena Inclán (@LorenaANjax) January 11, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.