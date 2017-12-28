  • Watch: Action News Jax & News 104.5 WOKV's 2017 Year in Review

    By: Action News Jax , News 104.5 WOKV

    Updated:

    Hurricane Irma arguably had the greatest impact on Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia in 2017. 

    But there were other stories of importance, including the conviction and sentencing of former Northeast Florida U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown, devastating wildfires around the Jacksonville-area and the ongoing investigation into the sinking of the El Faro cargo ship.  

    News 104.5 WOKV and Action News Jax remember these and other memorable stories and events in a 2017 program, Year In Review.

    Part 1: Hurricane Irma

    Part 2: Active wildfire season

    Part 3: Preparing for severe weather

    Part 4: Corrine Brown found guilty

    Part 5: Kamiyah Mobley found in South Carolina

    Part 6: Ronnie Hyde arrested in Fred Laster's murder

    Part 7: Winning season for the Jaguars

    Part 8: Outcry over Jaguars players kneeling at games

    © 2017 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories