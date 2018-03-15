WATCH the surveillance video in the media player above.
The Broward County Sheriff’s Office has released video with footage from the Feb. 14 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida. A month ago, a 19-year-old former student opened fire at the school.
Seventeen people were killed.
“The video speaks for itself,” the BSO’s Public Information Office said in a statement. “His actions were enough to warrant an internal affairs investigation, as requested by Sheriff Scott Israel on Feb. 21.
“In accordance with Florida law, we are prohibited from discussing any other details of the IA investigation until the case has concluded.”
Peterson, the armed school resource officer, reportedly did not enter the school building when shooter Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people and injured many others with his AR-15 rifle.
The Sheriff's Office said after receiving unpaid suspension, Peterson chose to resign and retired immediately to avoid possible termination.
Video of what happened inside the school is not being released.
