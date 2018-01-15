"We are living part of the dream:" Jacksonville celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. during parade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The community came together in downtown Jacksonville on Monday to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Children who lined the streets for the 39th annual parade say it’s an event they wait for all year.
#HappeningNow: #MLKDay Parade in downtown #Jax @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/emsQIJTIvY— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) January 15, 2018
We’re here for the @CityofJax #MLKDay2018 Parade. It’s chilly just like @NixonFirstAlert Said it would be. Are you here? I’m with my @COXMG fam, giving out swag. @Hot995Duval @power1061 @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/63mJu7tvip— DawnDLOLopez (@DawnANjax) January 15, 2018
Just saw @DawnANjax marching in the #MLKDay parade! She says this event is a tradition for her family. pic.twitter.com/5VLtjDoPvD— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) January 15, 2018
Action News Jax anchor Dawn Lopez, who walked in the parade, says it’s an annual family tradition.
“We are living part of the dream," Lopez describes. "There’s so much more to go, so much more that we have to do together as a community, but it’s a nice start.”
Parents agree the celebration is not just about marching bands or entertainment, but also about the passing along the message of the civil rights leader.
Mother, Glyennzella Williams, told Action News Jax, “We especially need it in the world today with everything that’s going on.”
Parents are hoping Dr.King’s lessons are ones their children will carry with them as they continue the fight for justice.
