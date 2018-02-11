0 What to know ahead of the Donald Smith trial, Gloria Williams hearing

The Jacksonville cases of Donald Smith, the suspect in the Cherish Perrywinkle murder, and Gloria Williams, a South Carolina woman accused of kidnapping Kamiyah Mobley, will have more developments Monday.

Opening statements for Smith's case start Monday at 8:45 a.m. at the Duval County Courthouse. On Friday, a 300-person jury pool was narrowed down to 12 finalists and four alternates.

Smith's attorneys made their final attempt Feb. 5 to get the case moved out of Jacksonville because they believe it would be “impossible” for him to get a fair trial.

Smith is accused of kidnapping 8-year-old Cherish Perrywinkle from a Northside Walmart and then raping and killing her in June 2013.

Officials will also see developments in the case of Gloria Williams, who is accused of kidnapping Mobley at birth from a Jacksonville hospital in 1998 and raising her as her own.

Her disposition hearing is set for Monday at 9 a.m.

On Thursday, jury selection was canceled for Williams' trial.

Action News Jax law and safety expert Dale Carson says he doesn't believe the case will go to trial. “There’s no question that a deal is now in the works, because you don’t cancel jury selection without the judge’s approval,” Carson said.

Williams faces charges of kidnapping and interfering with custody.

