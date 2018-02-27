Witness: Possible SWAT standoff at Jacksonville apartment complex

Sky Action News Jax is above police activity at a Jacksonville apartment complex. Click here for live updates.
A viewer tells Action News Jax that a SWAT team with K-9s and weapons drawn is at River City Place Apartments on Dunn Avenue.
The woman says officers were calling to someone on a loud speaker.
An officer on the scene told Action News Jax the standoff did involve JSP and U.S. Marshals and that a man was wanted for domestic battery against a pregnant woman.
The suspect surrendered to officers and no one was hurt.
Action News Jax is working to learn more about the reported police activity.
