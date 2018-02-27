  • Witness: Possible SWAT standoff at Jacksonville apartment complex

    By: Action News Jax

    Updated:

    Sky Action News Jax is above police activity at a Jacksonville apartment complex. Click here for live updates.

    A viewer tells Action News Jax that a SWAT team with K-9s and weapons drawn is at River City Place Apartments on Dunn Avenue.

    The woman says officers were calling to someone on a loud speaker.

    An officer on the scene told Action News Jax the standoff did involve JSP and U.S. Marshals and that a man was wanted for domestic battery against a pregnant woman.

    The suspect surrendered to officers and no one was hurt. 

    Action News Jax is working to learn more about the reported police activity.

