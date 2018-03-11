Woman, child found dead in Ocala National Forest in apparent murder-suicide

A woman and child are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in the Ocala National Forest, the Marion County Sheriff's Office reported Saturday.
Deputies responded to Forest Road 88, about 2 miles north of East State Road 40, after receiving a call from a passerby that discovered the scene at 10:52 a.m. Saturday.
Deputies found bodies of a woman and a toddler-aged girl, both fatally shot, the Sheriff's Office said.
Also at the scene, deputies found a man suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, but was still alive.
The man taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition.
Detectives are not releasing the victims' names until next of kin have been notified, authorities said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}