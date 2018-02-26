Woman dead, two seriously injured in Palatka crash

A 22-year-old woman died in a crash in Palatka early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Alexis Wade, of Palatka, one of four occupants who were ejected from a Jeep Wrangler during the crash, was killed, FHP said.
Two passengers were taken to UF Health with serious injuries.
At 2:54 a.m., the Jeep was traveling north on US-17 north of County Road 309B before it drove off the roadway onto the north shoulder and struck a tree, FHP reported.
Tire tracks and debris off US 17 near E Buffalo Bluff Road where troopers say a Jeep Wrangler hit a tree and flipped early Sunday. Three people were ejected and a 22-year-old Palatka woman was killed, FHP report says @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/ndVXjrB1UM— Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) February 25, 2018
The Jeep then traveled back onto the roadway and overturned before coming to final stop on its side, FHP said.
None of the occupants were reported wearing their seat belts, the Highway patrol said.
The report did not release information on the driver.
Charges are pending, FHP reported.
