Woman dies after being struck by car on Arlington Expressway

    A woman was killed after she was struck by a car Monday night on the Arlington Expressway.

    A Nissan Maxima driven by an 83-year-old woman was traveling west in the outside travel lane when a "pedestrian darted across the travel lanes of the roadway from north to south," the Florida Highway Patrol said in a release.

    The pedestrian, later identified as 36-year-old Heather Merchant Da Silva, was taken to Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

    In addition to the driver, there was a 38-year-old male passenger in the Maxima. Neither one had any injuries.

    There are no charges pending, FHP said in its release.

