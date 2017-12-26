Woman killed in Putnam County crash on Christmas

A Seminole County woman was killed in a single-car crash in Putnam County on Monday night.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m.
They said 32-year-old Rachel Roach was driving on U.S. 17 in East Palatka when she crossed into the median and hit two trees before flipping.
She was flown to Orange Park Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
