  • Woman killed in wrong-way crash on Acosta Bridge

    Updated:

    A woman died in a wrong-way crash on the Acosta Bridge in downtown Jacksonville early Saturday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported. 

    Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a report of a crash at 12:50 a.m. involving a 2001 Nissan Altima and 2004 Jeep Liberty.

    According to the incident report, Wayneisha Cosby, 25, was driving the Nissan with a passenger in the left northbound lane of the Acosta Bridge.

    The Jeep was traveling north in the same lane and the vehicles collided head-on. Cosby was taken to UF Health, where she was pronounced deceased.    

    Cosby's passenger and the Jeep driver were taken to Baptist Medical Center with non-incapacitating injuries. 

    The traffic report said Cosby and her passenger were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. 

    FHP is working to determine whether alcohol was involved. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: