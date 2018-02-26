Woman killed in wrong-way crash on Acosta Bridge

A woman died in a wrong-way crash on the Acosta Bridge in downtown Jacksonville early Saturday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported.
Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a report of a crash at 12:50 a.m. involving a 2001 Nissan Altima and 2004 Jeep Liberty.
According to the incident report, Wayneisha Cosby, 25, was driving the Nissan with a passenger in the left northbound lane of the Acosta Bridge.
The Jeep was traveling north in the same lane and the vehicles collided head-on. Cosby was taken to UF Health, where she was pronounced deceased.
Cosby's passenger and the Jeep driver were taken to Baptist Medical Center with non-incapacitating injuries.
The traffic report said Cosby and her passenger were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
FHP is working to determine whether alcohol was involved.
