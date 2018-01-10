  • Woman left with critical injuries, after truck crosses median on Normandy Boulevard

    By: Sarah Thompson , NEWS 104.5 WOKV

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate a crash involving 5 vehicles, that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

    According to the crash report from FHP, the driver of a white Ford pick-up was heading eastbound on Normandy Boulevard, when it crossed through a median, slamming into a white Honda, which was making a left turn onto the I-295 entrance ramp. 

    Troopers say both vehicles then crossed another median, where the Honda was then pushed into another Ford pick-up, causing a chain reaction. 

    The driver of that Honda is said to have life-threatening injuries. The driver of the original Ford pick-up was left with minor injuries, as was one of its passengers. 

    At this time, troopers aren't sure why the truck crossed the median, though we're told charges are pending.

