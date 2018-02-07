0 Woman returns home to wet belongings nearly 2 months after Jacksonville high-rise fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For the first time since a fire displaced more than 200 people a week before Christmas, some tenants of Jacksonville Townhouse Apartments were allowed back inside their homes on Wednesday.

One tenant, who did not want to be identified, shared exclusive video with Action News Jax of her unit on the first floor.

Appears to be a squad car parked at entrance to #Jacksonville Townhouse Apartments. Today, some tenants on first and fifth floors are able to move back in, nearly 2 months after fire. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/dyI0OMGlvS — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) February 7, 2018

“Welcome back, first floor,” she said.

She said she’s frustrated that nearly two months after the fire, some of the boxes containing her belongings are wet.

Her belongings were piled up all over her unit -- some in boxes, some in the bathtub.

Using our live truck's mast camera to scope out activity at #Jacksonville Townhouse Apartments. It's the first day some tenants are allowed to return after fire displaced 200+ people nearly 2 months ago. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Dkf9toFn1W — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) February 7, 2018

It’s been her home for eight years, but now she said she’s had enough.

“They said, ‘Are you moving in?’ And I said, no, I’m moving out,” she said.

On Tuesday, a HUD spokesperson said first and fifth-floor tenants could move back in starting Wednesday.

Attorney Kirby Johnson from the Law Offices of John Phillips, who is representing dozens of Jacksonville Townhouse Apartments tenants, said only people on the first floor were allowed to return on Wednesday.

Employees at the Goodyear Tire we're parked at tell me #Jacksonville Townhouse Apartments management & private security company have called them 4 times in the past hour asking them to make us leave. Big thank you to Goodyear for standing up to their neighbors for @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/ploJmf404A — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) February 7, 2018

One fifth-floor tenant told Action News Jax he’s heard nothing from management yet.

Jacksonville Townhouse Apartments' management company, Cambridge Management, fought hard to prevent Action News Jax from being able to show the public images from inside the building.

Employees at the nearby Goodyear Tire shop where Action News Jax’s crew parked their truck said apartment management and private security called the business four times within an hour, asking Goodyear to kick Action News Jax out of the parking lot.

Security is trying to keep us off the property, even though a tenant on the first floor has invited us to her unit. He has called #JSO out here to talk to us. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/tdORj9GqL8 — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) February 7, 2018

A woman who lives on the first floor invited Action News Jax to her unit, but security asked us to leave the property when we showed up.

The law allows Action News Jax to visit any tenant who invites us to their apartment unit.

Security guards on the property asked us to wait outside while they called police.

#JSO just showed up. Officer is talking to manager first, then will talk to us. Security is trying to prevent us from going into the unit of a tenant of #Jacksonville Townhouse Apartments who invited us over. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/nNPIESvJO7 — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) February 7, 2018

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Lt. David Hall showed up and talked to Cambridge Management first.

“Management says she doesn’t live here anymore, OK? They said that she doesn’t live here. She doesn’t have an apartment here,” Hall said.

#JSO has asked us to leave the property. Management told them the tenant isn't a tenant anymore because she's moving out today, despite the fact they she is in her unit with her belongings. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/WGYzvbCpcn — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) February 7, 2018

Action News Jax pointed out that the tenant was inside her unit with her belongings at the time.

“OK, she must be moving out. They don’t want you here,” Lt. Hall said.

#Exclusive video from inside #Jacksonville Townhouse Apartments from one of the first tenants to return home. You can see her belongings in piles throughout the unit, some boxed up. She's tells me she's had enough and is moving out. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/v842iA8Ek2 — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) February 7, 2018

Action News Jax agreed to leave the property, at JSO’s request.

On Wednesday, Action News Jax got a hold of reports from multiple Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department inspections at Jacksonville Townhouse Apartments since the fire. One report shows management was still failing to routinely inspect their sprinklers just one week ago.

It’s a violation that’s been coming up during JFRD inspections there since October.

#Exclusive look at what one #Jacksonville Townhouse Apartments tenant returned home to find today. Her belongings are piled up throughout the unit, even in bathtub. She tells me some boxes are wet. I'm live at 5 on CBS47 @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Ha2zQi4ydG — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) February 7, 2018

“They said, ‘Are you moving in?’ And I said, no, I’m moving out.” Woman who's lived in this unit for 8 years has had enough. This is what she came home to at #Jacksonville Townhouse Apartments today, nearly 2 months after fire. I'm live at 5 on CBS47 @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/U2dBnb0yZF — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) February 7, 2018

Live at 6 @ActionNewsJax, we're showing you all the roadblocks #Jacksonville Townhouse Apartments management put up to try to prevent us from showing you what's going on inside the building. Some tenants returned home today for first time since fire in December. pic.twitter.com/FgI5LI2Qbh — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) February 7, 2018

Woman returns home to wet belongings nearly 2 months after #Jacksonville high-rise fire. This is #exclusive video of her unit that Jacksonville Townhouse Apartments management didn't want you to see. Full story: https://t.co/qGb3NxcqIP @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/zqUBMF8DmA — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) February 7, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.