Woman says falling in love with Casanova con man cost her $100K

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - More victims are coming forward claiming a man swept them off their feet and then conned them out of money and property.

Investigators believe the man has been targeting unsuspecting women for years.

A suitcase is all that Valentina Ilchuk has left of the man who she said conned her out of at least $100,000 while she was blinded by love.

"I was really surprised I fell in love without thinking," Ilchuk said.

They met through a mutual friend and he told her his name was Murat Carahan.

"He bought flowers and brought me to expensive restaurants," Ilchuk said.

Investigators with the state attorney’s office said he is actually 50-year-old Friend Rizkkhalil and they believe he has been scamming unsuspecting women since at least 2008.

“He is a fugitive at this point,” investigator John Zipperer said.

Ilchuk said they started dating in February and he immediately started asking for money that he told her he was investing.

"Approximately $25,000 cash and $85,000 credit cards and one car," Ilchuk said.

He promised to pay her back in June, but she said when that didn’t happen, she got suspicious.

"I never confirmed if he was a liar, I would only ask if he was a criminal," Ilchuk said.

Before she broke off their relationship, she said he promised to remodel her house so she cleared out all her stuff.

"He hired the builders, I saw the paper, but my house was never remodeled," Ilchuk said.

Action News Jax also reported that the same man allegedly stole $69,000 from another local woman about a month later.

"The woman is not the second or third. It's probably a good two number digits," Ilchuk said.

The state attorney’s office investigator doesn’t think he is still in the state because of certain bank information he obtained, but thinks he is still in the country.

There is a warrant for his arrest and the investigator asking for more women to come forward if they have been affected by this man.

If you believe you’ve been a victim, you’re asked to call the state attorney’s office at (904) 255-2500.

