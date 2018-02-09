0 Woman says her truck was stolen from Walmart parking lot at River City Marketplace

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A local woman said she was targeted in a popular local shopping area.

Action News Jax has learned several vehicles have been stolen near the River City Marketplace.

“They’re fast, they’re good, they know what they’re doing,” victim Sandra Clemmons said.

Clemmons said she went inside Walmart to grab groceries and when she came outside, the parking spot was empty where she said she parked her truck.

A woman tells me she thinks she was stalked before shopping in Walmart. Once she was done grabbing groceries she says she noticed her truck was stolen @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/OGb8z6J6CE — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) February 9, 2018

“I come back out and my truck was gone, just that fast and short of time,” Clemmons said.

Before she went inside, she said she even made sure the truck was locked.

“I always check when I get out. Always pull on the door, check to make sure it’s locked,” Clemmons said.

This isn’t the first time Action News Jax has reported about crime in the parking lot.

In January, a couple was followed through the store before someone snatched the woman’s purse out of her cart. Fortunately, the thief was caught and she got it back.

Shoppers at the River City Marketplace tell me there has been too much crime recently and they want something done @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/zpqM9KJoYC — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) February 9, 2018

“That’s a little scary, especially knowing that what we have is our most important things,” shopper Ciara Dyal said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office crime mapping tool, five vehicles have been stolen from and near the parking lot since December.

This has shoppers worried about crime in the area.

“It’s just a concern being by myself. I’d rather have my husband, but he has a full-time job,” Dyal said.

Shoppers said they want something done to make them feel safer.

.#PleaseRT: this is a picture of the woman’s stolen truck. It’s a silver F350 4x4 with a South Carolina TAG: p629709 @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/YhLA2mQTz5 — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) February 9, 2018

“They need to do something different than what they’re doing, apparently,” Clemmons said.

Walmart’s corporate office said that there is security on the inside of the store, but it’s up to the property manager to manage security in the parking lot.

The property manager didn’t get back to us about providing security.

