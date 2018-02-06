0 Woman's home still not repaired nearly year after Jacksonville officer crashed into it

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A local woman is fighting the city nearly a year after a Jacksonville sheriff's officer crashed into her home, causing major damage.

“I am able to reside there. Emotionally, it will never be the same,” said the woman, who didn’t want to be identified.

A JSO officer crashed into a woman’s home during a police chase almost a year ago & the city still hasn’t repaired her home @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Ll2z2XVe4J — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) February 5, 2018

In April, Action News Jax reported that an officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office had been chasing a man driving a stolen vehicle when the patrol car crashed into the woman's home.

“She’s caused major structural damage and we have yet to have the city repair my home,” the woman said.

She said she’s having major foundation issues and she can’t get any answers from the city @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/2CSosjrAxo — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) February 5, 2018

Since the crash, she said, she has been in talks with the city but no repair work has been done.

“They are basically saying they don’t want to overpay a claim, but I don’t want them to underpay and just patch my home,” the woman said.

Her whole garage had to be boarded up after her vehicle was stuck for 8 days. You can see how the side of the garage is slanted @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/bgf8HJzTss — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) February 5, 2018

Action News Jax’s Danielle Avitable has been trying to contact the city since December about this woman’s concerns.

The city sent the following statement:

"The City has researched and taken action, meeting all required insurance guidelines and procedures to resolve the accident affecting the citizen's garage. The citizen and adjuster have been advised of the restoration estimate to be covered by the City of Jacksonville."

With her home not structurally sound, the woman said she feels that her safety is on the line.

“I’ve had a break-in occur that I feel is stemmed from the city,” the woman said.

The woman said she might have to go through her own insurance company to make the repairs if she doesn’t get an answer from the city soon.

