Wonderland Cookie Dough Co. to open store in Jacksonville

An edible (yes, edible) cookie dough eatery is set to open a shop in Jacksonville and hopes to send you down a rabbit hole to dessert heaven.
The Wonderland Cookie Dough Co. plans to open up a location at the St. Johns Town Center on March 30, according to the dessert company.
The egg free and safe-to-eat treat is served in a bowl and you can add toppings on your dough.
The owners of the family business said they hope to bring back the sweet moments of childhood by offering a variety of cookie dough flavors such as Chocolate Chip and Red Velvet.
The dessert shop also provides options for those gluten-free and vegan diets.
According to it's Facebook page, the location is hiring "Doughristas," part-time and full-time positions.
