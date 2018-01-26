0 Family: Young Jacksonville-area mother of 6-month-old triplets dies after having flu-like symptoms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A young local mother of triplets with flu-like symptoms died just three days after getting sick.

Action News Jax confirmed with friends and family the Jacksonville mom of triplets died over the weekend after being sick with a fever and body aches.

Family and friends tell us the 21-year-old mother was only sick for two days and on the third day, she died. They also say that the triplets are not sick.

We're not giving the mother's name or showing her picture out of respect to her family.

One of her last posts on Facebook was written on the day she died: "Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers. Taking care of three babies is hard with body aches and a 101.0 fever."

It could take a few weeks before the autopsy comes in and confirms she had the flu, but friends and family said she had flu-like symptoms.

We reached out to the Duval County Health Department to see if they are looking into any flu-related deaths, but said they aren't.

However, doctors don't have to report if the victim is an adult.

The woman's best friend said she was not aware of her having any other health issues before she got sick.

