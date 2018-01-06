Young woman killed in Mandarin after crashing into pond

A 23-year-old woman died a day after she crashed into a pond in Mandarin.
On Wednesday, Kyndall A. Harrell was driving east in the 4500 block of Greenland Road before she left the roadway and drove into a retention pond, according to a media release from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Police officers said they could not determine how long her vehicle was underwater. Harrell was unresponsive at the scene and taken to a local hospital. She died at the hospital Thursday, police said.
Police said Harrell's death is the second traffic fatality of 2018 for Jacksonville.
A Gofundme account was created Friday for Harrell's memorial.
