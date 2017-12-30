Yulee man arrested after reportedly driving drunk with son on Christmas

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Yulee man was arrested in Columbia County on Christmas for reportedly driving drunk with his 4-year-old child in the vehicle.
The Florida Highway Patrol said they arrested Benjamin Broughton, 29, after the 2005 Honda Pilot he was driving ran off the roadway and into a ditch on the eastbound lane of the I-10 exit ramp to US 441.
The FHP report said a witness saw the vehicle run off the roadway multiple times. Broughton was arrested on the scene and his son stayed in the custody of a Columbia County Deputy until his mother arrived to take custody.
No injuries were reported, FHP said.
Broughton faces charges of DUI, an act the could result in injury to a child, open container, and unable to maintain a single lane.
