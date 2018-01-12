Lorena Inclan

0

Lorena Inclán anchors Action News Jax This Morning on the weekends and reports during the week. She joined the Action News Jax team in 2012.

Lorena has played an integral role in covering the sinking of the SS El Faro and the loss of its 33 crew members. She traveled to The Bahamas to document the debris washing up ashore, went to Washington D.C. for the release of the longest voyage data recorder transcript ever released by the National Transportation Safety Board, and has covered all three Marine Board of Investigation hearings probing the sinking.

She’s also helped cover other impactful stories, including traveling to the Republic of Panama to investigate the link between the Panama Canal’s expansion and the push to deepen the JAXPORT harbor to allow for larger ships. While in Panama, she got rare access to the canal zone and spoke exclusively with the CEO of the Panama Canal, Jorge Quijano.

Before moving to Jacksonville, Lorena was a multimedia journalist for Univision Orlando.

While in Central Florida, she covered the case against George Zimmerman as well as other high-profile cases, such as the disappearance of Michelle Parker and the hazing death of FAMU drum major Robert Champion. She also covered the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida.

Lorena began her broadcast journalism career in the Texas Panhandle. While there, she was the only bilingual anchor, reporter and producer for KFDA NewsChannel10 and its sister station, Telemundo Amarillo. Before that, she worked as a camera operator and studio tech at WTVJ NBC6 in Miramar.

She was born and raised in Miami. Her passion for news began while in high school where she quickly realized the power of information and her love for telling a good story.

Lorena holds a Bachelor of Science in Communication from the University of Miami’s School of Communication.

When she's not out covering stories Lorena enjoys spending time with her high school sweetheart turned husband, their two dogs, and visiting her family in South Florida.

Do you have a news tip or a great story idea? Reach out to Lorena via email at LInclan@actionnewsjax.com or follow her on Twitter @LorenaANjax.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.