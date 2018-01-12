0

Mike Buresh is chief meteorologist at Action News Jax.

He anchors the 5, 6, 6:30 and 11 p.m. newscasts on WJAX and the 6:30 and 10 p.m. newscasts on WFOX and can be heard daily on News 104.5 WOKV.

Buresh is a self-professed "weather holic" and his fascination with weather developed at a very young age while growing up in rural Iowa. As early as the second grade, Mike's mom says he was drawing weather maps and "always looking at the sky."

Mike's passion for weather continues to this day as Mike eats, drinks, breathes and - yes - sleeps weather. Or as he likes to call it: "All the Weather, All the Time!"

Mike graduated from Iowa State University in 1987 but began his college studies at Oklahoma University where he became an experienced "storm chaser" in addition to working at the National Weather Service.

Shortly after graduating, Mike earned the American Meteorological Society's "Seal of Approval" and has also achieved his Certification for Broadcast Meteorologist which certifies that Mike meets specific educational and experience criteria and has passed rigorous testing in his knowledge and communication of meteorology and related sciences needed to be an effective broadcast meteorologist.

Buresh began his television meteorology career at WHO-TV in Des Moines, Iowa and most recently at WKRC-TV in Cincinnati, Ohio before coming to the First Coast. Mike has calmly, effectively and accurately warned, tracked and informed viewers about tornadoes, waterspouts, floods and many local tropical cyclones including Bonnie, Charley, Frances, Jeanne, Fay, Beryl, Debby and Andrea to name just a few.

Mike and his First Alert forecast have been rated as the "Most Accurate" in the Jacksonville television market according to the independent service "WeatheRate".

If you would like the most accurate chief meteorologist to visit your school, club or civic organization, email Mike at mburesh@ActionNewsJax.com. Mike is also an active member of the Jacksonville Salvation Army Advisory Board.

He has traveled extensively including trips to Australia, Asia, Central and South America, Galapagos Islands and twice to Africa.

When Mike isn't forecasting your weather he enjoys golf, basketball, football, swimming, water skiing, the beach, reading, community outreach and, most of all, spending time with his lovely wife, daughters and "best friend", Opie, the dog.

Mike is an avid writer and has a large following in the blog-o-sphere -- "Buresh Blog" and "Talking the Tropics With Mike" (hurricane season June 1st-Nov. 30th).

