Missing child alert for three children in Okaloosa County

A Florida missing child alert has been issued Saturday for three children who were last seen Niceville, Florida.
The children missing are Kegan Houde, 8, Matteho Houde, 6 and Kasandra Houde, 5.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported the children were last seen in the 1400 block of Cape Lane in Niceville.
The children may be in the company of Gregory Houde and possibly traveling in a blue 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer, Florida tag number JAGD93. or in a pickup truck with an unknown make and model.
Authorities say Houde may be in the area of Fort Walton Beach, Florida.
If you have any information on these children, contact the Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-356-4774 or the Niceville Police Department at 850-279-4030 or 911.
