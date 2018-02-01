0 'My first priority was my babies': Brunswick pastor saves his kids from burning home

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A pastor said he had just seconds to save his 2-year-old son in his burning home.

“Panic, all I could think about -- my kids,” said pastor Keith Burch, as fire and smoke filled his laundry room. “It was smoke, you could hardly see.”

And the fire quickly spread throughout the home. After Burch got his two kids out, he had to quickly run back inside and get his 2-year-old son out of his crib, which was in the back of the house.

“Somehow the fire traveled through the roof and went all the way to Thomas’ room, and right over the crib,” he said.

“Somehow the fire traveled through the roof and went all the way to Thomas’ room, and right over the crib.” @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/yNixju3H2L — Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) February 1, 2018

Burch said he knew he didn’t have much time.

“It was just a matter of seconds to get him out before something tragic happened,” Burch said.

He was able to rescue his 2-year-old son out of his burning home, but he can’t stop himself from imagining what might have happened.

“Every time I closed my eyes, me tripping or something and falling into it and my son dying,” he said.

He comforts others in times of crisis. Now, this pastor could use some comforting himself.

“As a dad, what are you going to do for your babies?” Burch said.

But he knows it could’ve been worse.

“And He protected us,” he said.

If you would like to help Burch and his family, you can click here.

At 11- A local Pastor says his message will be about giving thanks after he rescued his 2yo son from this burning home. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/CJUcqQ99NX — Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) February 1, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.