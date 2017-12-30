Ohio man breaks record for eating Chipotle most days in a row

An Ohio man set a new record for the most consecutive days eating at Chipotle.
Bruce Wayne, of Tiffin, ate at least one meal at Chipotle for 426 straight days as of Dec. 30, breaking the old record by one day, according to the Denver-based burrito chain.
Chipotle stated it “commemorated the milestone by presenting Wayne with a custom-made Chipotle superhero cape and cufflinks – a nod to his love of both Batman and burritos.”
Chipotle said it will also reinvest the money Wayne spent with a donation to a non-profit of his choice.
Wayne began the self-started challenge on Oct. 30, 2016, and had researched to learn about the last record holder who had eaten Chipotle for 425 straight days.
Despite breaking the record, Wayne says he has no immediate plans to stop.
