Paige Kelton moved from the anchor desk to the management team at Action News Jax.
She is an Emmy award winning journalist and has called Jacksonville home for 18 years. Paige has a special interest in covering issues that affect children and serves on the Community Advisory Committee for the First Coast Child Protection Team. She has reported extensively on Jacksonville's battle against child abuse and online predators.
Paige was a part of the CBS47 News at 11 team which won the Edward R. Murrow award for "Best Newscast" in our region and the award for "Overall News Excellence" for a large market station.
Paige has received four Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards for "Crime Reporting," "Politics/Government Reporting", "Newscast” and “General Assignment Reporting.”
She's a 12-time nominee and recipient of the AP Florida Broadcasters Award for Individual Achievement.
She also was recognized as Media Advocate of the Year by both the Mayor's Victims Assistance Advisory Council in 2014 and Florida’s Children First in 2016.
Paige studied telecommunications and journalism at Chico State University. While in college she worked for National Public Radio.
Paige now heads up the special projects team at Action News Jax.
