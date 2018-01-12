0

Russell Colburn is a general assignment reporter for Action News Jax.

Russell joined the Action News team in February of 2014. Prior to that, he spent three years in Mobile, AL working as a reporter and weekend sports anchor for WALA, the FOX affiliate.

While in Mobile, Russell was a one-man-band bureau reporter based in Pensacola. He shot, wrote, and edited all his own stories, covering everything from breaking news, to breaking weather, investigative pieces, to major sporting events. Still to this day, his most memorable story is the 100-year-old Harlem Shake video filmed in a local retirement community.

Russell's broadcasting career began while he was a college student at the University of Central Florida (GO KNIGHTS!). He graduated in 2010 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and minors in Business Administration and Cinema Studies.

At UCF, Russell reported for and anchored the school's award-winning broadcast, Knightly News. He is also a member of the fraternity Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI) and is proud to be a graduate brother of Orlando's Omega Phi chapter.

He was born in Boston, Massachusetts, but grew up in beautiful Destin, FL. His parents needed a break from the snow! Russell's excited to see what the beaches along the east coast of Florida have to offer.

A huge sports fan, you can catch Russell every Sunday during football season cheering on his Patriots. A fan of everything New England, he’s also a huge Boston Red Sox Bruins and Celtics fan. In fact, his cat’s name is Fenway. And he can’t forget about his UCF Knights—since great college football isn’t ONLY played in the SEC.

In his spare time, he enjoys playing golf, football, softball, and spending time with family and friends.

If you have a story idea and/or comment for Russell- or just want to say hello- feel free to send him an email at rcolburn@actionnewsjax.com.

