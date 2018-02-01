0 Small talent pool was likely Jacksonville's downfall in Amazon HQ2 proposal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A small talent pool likely hurt Jacksonville’s chances at a spot on Amazon’s short list for its second headquarters.

Despite offering the e-commerce giant free riverfront land and other incentives, Amazon said thanks but no thanks.

Jacksonville knew a strong talent pool was a top priority, which is why its proposal video cast a wide net, highlighting local and regional universities like the University of Florida and Florida State University.

But Mary Borg, University of North Florida professor of political economy, said that wasn’t enough to sell Amazon on the idea of coming to Jacksonville.

“When you look at Jacksonville, UNF is a relatively small, comprehensive university. We have around 16,000 students,” Borg said.

Jacksonville University has an even smaller student population.

However, Florida State College at Jacksonville serves 50,000-plus students a year, so one logical explanation could be Amazon’s emphasis in recruiting tech-savvy graduates.

“One of the things that we lacked was the number of college graduates that we would have coming out in our city every year,” Borg said.

The evidence is clear by just taking a looking at some of the cities comparable to Jacksonville’s population that made the cut.

They include Columbus, Ohio, the home of Ohio State University. Raleigh-Durham, otherwise known as the research triangle, with dozens of top tier and research institutions, and Austin, Texas, the home base for the University of Texas.

“They wanted to have a strong university presence,” Borg said.

Borg also said other factors such as Jacksonville’s mass transit system didn’t help its case either.

“I think our geography works against us because we’re so spread out, because public transportation is going to be more of a challenge for us because simply of the distances we have to go,” Borg said.

Another factor that wasn’t as pivotal, but still a negative, is the fact that Jacksonville’s airport doesn’t have direct flights to Seattle, which is the home of Amazon headquarters.

The city has yet to release its proposal to Amazon, even though other cities that didn’t make the short list, including Orlando, have made their proposals public.

